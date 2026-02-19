Tiktoker GLORIA NTAZOLA stirs reactions with bold advice to LADIES on how to treat a man who doesn’t provide – “Feed Him KDF and Black Tea”

Thursday, February
19, 2026 - Controversial Kenyan internet personality, Gloria Ntazola, has
once again stirred conversation online with her unapologetic views on
relationships.
Taking to Instagram Stories, she advised women to be
selective about whom they cook for, insisting that only men who provide and
treat their partners well deserve the effort.
“Please, you only cook for a man who provides and treats you
like a princess.”
“A man who doesn’t provide, kindly feed him on KDF and black
tea,” she quipped, referencing Kenya’s famously dense mandazi that can
keep one full for hours.
This is not the first time Ntazola has challenged
traditional expectations.
Recently, she criticized women who cry over men who have
offered them little in return.
“A whole grown woman crying over a man who has never bought
her a bracelet.”
“So embarrassing,” she wrote, adding that some men cannot
even manage small gestures of care.
On her own love life, Ntazola boldly stated that she plans
to spend her money on beauty and cosmetic procedures, while her future husband
should focus on land and investments.
“Pesa zangu nizakujiumba. Shamba na investment bwana
atakuianazo,” she declared.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments