Tiktoker GLORIA NTAZOLA stirs reactions with bold advice to LADIES on how to treat a man who doesn’t provide – “Feed Him KDF and Black Tea”







Thursday, February 19, 2026 - Controversial Kenyan internet personality, Gloria Ntazola, has once again stirred conversation online with her unapologetic views on relationships.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she advised women to be selective about whom they cook for, insisting that only men who provide and treat their partners well deserve the effort.

“Please, you only cook for a man who provides and treats you like a princess.”

“A man who doesn’t provide, kindly feed him on KDF and black tea,” she quipped, referencing Kenya’s famously dense mandazi that can keep one full for hours.

This is not the first time Ntazola has challenged traditional expectations.

Recently, she criticized women who cry over men who have offered them little in return.

“A whole grown woman crying over a man who has never bought her a bracelet.”

“So embarrassing,” she wrote, adding that some men cannot even manage small gestures of care.

On her own love life, Ntazola boldly stated that she plans to spend her money on beauty and cosmetic procedures, while her future husband should focus on land and investments.

“Pesa zangu nizakujiumba. Shamba na investment bwana atakuianazo,” she declared.

