DOROTHY MUOMA, ex-Registrar at AG’s office, dies while living on the streets - She was rendered homeless after life took a tragic turn (PHOTOs)







Thursday, February 19, 2026 - Dorothy Muoma, once a prominent Registrar known for her sharp mind, polished English, and composed demeanor, has died after living in difficult circumstances on the streets of Kitale.

Affectionately called “Dotty” by her friends, her professional life was marked by respect and admiration, and she was known for her eloquence and poise in the legal corridors.

However, life took a tragic turn.

She reportedly faced personal challenges that left her depressed.

Her life seemed to spiral over the years, and she became a shadow of her former self.

For years, she wandered the streets of Kitale town, especially around Bongo and Police/Court Lane.

There were instances when she collapsed and had to be taken to the hospital.

Despite her hardships, those who interacted with her noted that she had memorized the phone numbers of influential and prominent figures across the country.

Her physical health also declined after suffering from arthritis, which made walking slow, painful and exhausting.

Dorothy Muoma’s death marks a tragic end to the life of a woman who once held a respected place in Kenya’s judicial system but was ultimately rendered homeless by circumstances beyond her control.

The Kenyan DAILY POST