Thugs break into Murang’a church that hosted GACHAGUA, Steal all electronics (PHOTOs)







Sunday, February 8, 2026 - Thugs reportedly broke into ACK St. Mark’s Gitugi Church in Mathioya, Murang’a County, making away with electronic equipment of unknown value.

The church recently hosted former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua alongside other United Opposition leaders during a Sunday service, raising speculation about whether the incident could be politically linked.

According to preliminary reports, the suspects gained access to the premises at night and stole key electronics, including sound system equipment and other church devices.

Authorities have launched investigations into the break-in to determine whether the theft was a random criminal act or politically motivated.

See photos and video>>>

Hii kenya watu normal hawapitii 100

CCTV footage shows clearly the thieves that stole church PA from st mark ACK church gitugi Mathioya where Rigathi Gachagua and other leaders worshipped on Sunday.. they first took off their clothes and remained uchi WA MNYAMA before they… pic.twitter.com/o8l8YKT5jh — Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo) February 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST