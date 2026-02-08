EXPOSED! City lawyer and Catholic University lecturer, ESTHER MUCHIRI, was chased away by her husband after CCTV cameras exposed her having “MECHI’’ with one of her male students







Saturday, February 7, 2026 - City lawyer and university lecturer, Esther Muchiri, has come under public scrutiny following reports that her marriage ended amid allegations of infidelity.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Muchiri previously co-ran a law firm in Thika with her estranged husband, Norman Otieno, who is also an advocate.

Their professional and personal partnership reportedly deteriorated over time due to marital disputes.

Claims have since emerged alleging that the Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA) lecturer was involved in inappropriate relationships, including with a male student.

The alleged incident is said to have contributed to the breakdown of her marriage after her husband reportedly discovered the affair.

Following their separation, Muchiri is said to have established her own law firm along the Eastern Bypass.

Below is a scoop from an insider, exposing Esther’s crumbled marriage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST