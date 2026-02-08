RUTO’s Government takes action over rising number of Kenyans dying in Ukraine while fighting for Russian Army

Sunday, February 08,
2026 - The Kenyan Government has announced fresh diplomatic efforts
following alarming reports of citizens irregularly recruited to fight in the
Russia-Ukraine war.
On Sunday, February 8th, Foreign Affairs
Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei confirmed that Nairobi is intensifying
engagements to secure the release of Kenyans caught up in the conflict.
“Over the next couple of weeks, we shall be expanding our
diplomatic efforts to pursue the release of Kenyans irregularly recruited to
serve on the frontlines,” he said.
The announcement comes after Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence
revealed that two Kenyans - Ombwori Denis Bagaka and Wahome Simon Gititu - were
killed near Lyman in Donetsk.
Their bodies were found alongside another Kenyan, Clinton
Nyapara Mogesa.
Investigations show the three were lured from stable
security jobs in Qatar to Russia, where they were recruited under contracts
signed by Kyrgyz citizen, Salizhan Uulu Almamet.
Reports indicate Almamet even gained control of their bank
accounts before sending them to a training ground in Voronezh.
The Kenyans were placed in a “penal battalion,” notorious
for sending prisoners and foreign mercenaries on one-way missions.
After minimal training, they were deployed to storm Lyman,
where they were eliminated in what Ukrainian forces described as a “kill-zone.”
