RUTO’s Government takes action over rising number of Kenyans dying in Ukraine while fighting for Russian Army







Sunday, February 08, 2026 - The Kenyan Government has announced fresh diplomatic efforts following alarming reports of citizens irregularly recruited to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.

On Sunday, February 8th, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei confirmed that Nairobi is intensifying engagements to secure the release of Kenyans caught up in the conflict.

“Over the next couple of weeks, we shall be expanding our diplomatic efforts to pursue the release of Kenyans irregularly recruited to serve on the frontlines,” he said.

The announcement comes after Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence revealed that two Kenyans - Ombwori Denis Bagaka and Wahome Simon Gititu - were killed near Lyman in Donetsk.

Their bodies were found alongside another Kenyan, Clinton Nyapara Mogesa.

Investigations show the three were lured from stable security jobs in Qatar to Russia, where they were recruited under contracts signed by Kyrgyz citizen, Salizhan Uulu Almamet.

Reports indicate Almamet even gained control of their bank accounts before sending them to a training ground in Voronezh.

The Kenyans were placed in a “penal battalion,” notorious for sending prisoners and foreign mercenaries on one-way missions.

After minimal training, they were deployed to storm Lyman, where they were eliminated in what Ukrainian forces described as a “kill-zone.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST