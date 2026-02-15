Three Kenyans recruited in Russian Army plead for Government intervention ahead of deployment to warzone in Ukraine - Here are their names!







Sunday, February, 15, 2026 - Three Kenyan men conscripted into the Russian military have made a desperate appeal for Government intervention to secure their release and safe return home.

The trio - Nicholas Kaino Kiprotich, Samuel Maina Kariuki, and Kelvin Lemashon - reached out to activist Boniface Mwangi, claiming that their attempts to contact the Kenyan mission in Moscow have been ignored.

In a tweet on Sunday, February 15th, Mwangi revealed that the men are currently trapped in Taunishevka, Western Russia, awaiting deployment.

They disclosed that two of their colleagues, David and Reuben, were killed on the frontline in Ukraine.

“None of their friends who have been sent to the frontline has come back alive,” Mwangi noted, urging swift Government action.

The plea comes as Foreign Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi prepares to travel to Moscow to address the issue of Kenyans being unlawfully recruited into the Ukraine‑Russia war.

Mudavadi confirmed that 27 Kenyans have already been rescued, many of whom were misled by false job promises and irregular recruitment practices.

Reports indicate that recruits were subjected to harsh conditions, including drone assembly and handling dangerous chemicals without protective gear.

Families were often left uninformed when loved ones died at the frontline.

Mudavadi emphasized that the Government is committed to safeguarding Kenyans abroad, not only from war‑related recruitment but also from broader human rights abuses tied to overseas employment.

He assured Kenyans that rescued individuals will receive psychosocial support to aid reintegration. Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST