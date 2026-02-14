SHOCK on all the women who visited the Russian tourist at his Airbnb as he leaks private videos having MECHI with them - He gave them 20 dollars (WATCH)







Saturday, February 14, 2026 - Controversy continues to surround a Russian tourist who approached random women on the streets of Nairobi and lured them to his Airbnb, unaware that he was secretly recording their encounters.

The man, who has visited several countries in Africa, including Nigeria and Ghana, leaked videos of his private encounters with the women on Telegram.

Reports indicate that some of the women appearing in the leaked clips are married, while others are said to be in committed relationships.

According to claims circulating on social media, the women were allegedly paid 20 US dollars each.

Watch the video through this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST