This hilarious tiktoker trolling ODM leader OBURU OGINGA has left netizens in stitches - No wonder RUTO’s Government wants to ban TikTok (WATCH)

Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - ODM party leader, Senator Dr. Oburu Oginga, has unexpectedly become the internet’s latest meme sensation, with TikTokers having a field day at his expense.
Netizens are remixing his fiery speeches into hilarious
viral content, cementing his place as Kenya’s most “memeable” politician of the
moment.
The latest wave of jokes was sparked by Oburu’s rally in
Mombasa at Tononoka grounds, where he passionately declared that ODM intends to
take power in 2027.
That soundbite - “we must take power” - has since
been turned into a trending audio track across TikTok.
In one standout clip, a creative TikToker films himself
struggling to lift impossibly heavy weights at the gym.
Just as he nearly topples over, Oburu’s booming voice plays
in the background, turning the workout fail into a comic metaphor for political
ambition.
This meme frenzy comes at a time when the Government is
actively debating whether to ban TikTok in Kenya.
Watch the video>>> below.
😂😂😂no wonder they want to ban tiktok pic.twitter.com/9FO4oaQJPe— Ohta Ryota 🇸🇬 (@Ohta_Ryota) February 18, 2026
