This hilarious tiktoker trolling ODM leader OBURU OGINGA has left netizens in stitches - No wonder RUTO’s Government wants to ban TikTok (WATCH)







ODM party leader, Senator Dr. Oburu Oginga, has unexpectedly become the internet's latest meme sensation, with TikTokers having a field day at his expense.

Netizens are remixing his fiery speeches into hilarious viral content, cementing his place as Kenya’s most “memeable” politician of the moment.

The latest wave of jokes was sparked by Oburu’s rally in Mombasa at Tononoka grounds, where he passionately declared that ODM intends to take power in 2027.

That soundbite - “we must take power” - has since been turned into a trending audio track across TikTok.

In one standout clip, a creative TikToker films himself struggling to lift impossibly heavy weights at the gym.

Just as he nearly topples over, Oburu’s booming voice plays in the background, turning the workout fail into a comic metaphor for political ambition.

This meme frenzy comes at a time when the Government is actively debating whether to ban TikTok in Kenya.

