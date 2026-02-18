BABU OWINO tears into Governor SAKAJA as he eyes Nairobi Governor seat in 2027 - “It Will Be Dimples vs Brains”







Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has hit out at Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, questioning his record at the helm of the capital.

The vocal MP, known for his sharp tongue, dismissed Sakaja’s leadership style, insisting that running Nairobi requires more than charm.

“I want to tell Nairobians never to put their trust in such a born incompetent Governor.”

“This time round, Nairobi will not reason with dimples; we will reason with brains.”

“It will be dimples vs brains and it’s up to you to choose what will salvage you from the shackles of unemployment within Nairobi,” Babu declared during a press conference on Wednesday, February 18th, 2026.

The remarks come as Babu positions himself for a political showdown against Sakaja, who has already signaled his intention to defend his seat in the 2027 elections.

Owino accused the Governor of leaving Nairobi worse than he found it, branding him incompetent and alleging that recent agreements with the national Government are a cover for corruption.

Just a day earlier, Sakaja joined President William Ruto at State House to sign a cooperation deal worth Ksh 80 billion.

The agreement promises improved roads, housing, waste management, water and sanitation, street lighting, and public safety.

“The cooperation Agreement does not transfer county functions nor weaken devolution.”

“Instead, in the true spirit of devolution, it is a lawful statutory collaboration expressly anchored on Section 6 of the Urban Areas and Cities Act,” Sakaja explained.

