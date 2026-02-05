This hilarious guy mimicking GEOFFREY MOSIRIA will leave you in stiches - Watch the trending VIDEO







Thursday, February 05, 2026 - Geoffrey Mosiria, Nairobi County’s Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service, has quickly become one of the city’s most recognizable personalities thanks to his involvement in trending matters both within and beyond the capital.

His outspoken nature and signature introductions have turned him into a favorite subject for online banter, making him one of the most memeable figures in Nairobi’s digital space.

A creative netizen has shared a hilarious video mimicking Mosiria, and it has instantly caught attention.

From the voice to the mannerisms, the parody nailed every detail, leaving viewers in stitches.

The clip>>> has since circulated widely, adding to Mosiria’s growing reputation as a public figure who effortlessly blends official duty with viral fame.

This guy mimicking mosiria pic.twitter.com/QdhgwF4LWD — Boniface (@kilundeezy) February 4, 2026

