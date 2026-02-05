MAMA IDA ODINGA celebrates CALVINCE GAUCHO’s birthday, feeds him cake and netizens are talking amid AOKO’s allegations! (PHOTOs + VIDEO)







Thursday, February 05, 2026 - Calvince Okoth, famously known as Gaucho or the “Ghetto President,” has set social media abuzz after sharing heartfelt photos and videos of his birthday celebration with Mama Ida Odinga, widow of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In the photos, Gaucho and Mama Ida are seen enjoying warm, lighthearted moments, with Mama Ida even feeding him a slice of birthday cake.

Posting on his social platforms, Gaucho wrote: “Today is my first birthday without Baba. Thank you, Mama yangu Mama Idah Odinga, for the cake and birthday wishes.”





The wholesome exchange quickly ignited online chatter, with netizens dissecting their body language and speculating about the depth of their friendship - especially in light of Maverick Aoko’s past explosive claims.

And in a cheeky twist, some noticed that Mama Ida looked happy, glowing and was even blushing playfully during the celebration.

I've seen enough widows to know that only broke widows suffer the loss of their husbands.



I love Ida's new glow. 😍 pic.twitter.com/pPIEuVnmXz — Mariam (@WairimuMariam) February 5, 2026

