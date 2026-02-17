This bold slay queen left men salivating in a city club with her daring outfit that left little for imagination! Oh My! (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - Nairobi’s slay queens are known for going the extra mile to stand out when they hit the clubs - from daring fashion choices to unmatched energy and vibes, these baddies keep the nightlife scene sizzling.

A trending video from a popular city club has captured one such moment, showing a bold lady having a good time.

Her daring look, which left little to the imagination, has left men online openly drooling.

The clip has sparked playful reactions, with some netizens jokingly asking for the club’s location so that they could “sample the vibe” themselves.

Others praised her confidence, noting that Nairobi’s nightlife wouldn’t be the same without slay queens pushing the boundaries of style.

Watch the video>>> below

