Club Madness!! VIDEO of petite Slay Queens dressed to impress getting cozy in a Nairobi club sparks reactions (WATCH)







Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - A video of two petite slay queens having a good time at a Nairobi nightclub has set social media abuzz.

In the viral video, the bold ladies, dressed to turn heads, are seen vibing to the music and pulling off wild antics that left little to the imagination.

Interestingly, such scenes, once considered eyebrow-raising, are becoming increasingly common in the city’s party hotspots.

The video>>> has set tongues waging with some netizens speculating that this is a sign of growing queer relationships in Nairobi.

Nairobi pia ina raha.... pic.twitter.com/ETXpvej869 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST