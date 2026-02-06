This bold 7-months pregnant LADY from Mombasa is looking for a financially stable man to spoil her and her unborn baby - “Sitaki mtu anaishi Likoni, Kisauni or Changamwe” (LOOK)







Friday, February 06, 2026 - A bold, seven-months pregnant woman from Mombasa has sparked lively conversations online after openly declaring on social media that she is seeking a financially stable man to support her and her unborn baby.”

She made it clear that the man must be 31 years and above and well off.

“I need a man to take care of us… Age from 31… You must be financially stable because me and my unborn baby need to be spoiled,” she declared.

While she is ok with any tribe, she categorically stated that men who live in Likoni, Kisauni or Changamwe will not be entertained.

“Yaani you take good care of us… Any tribe is okay. Comment I’ll pick from the comments section.”

“Staki mtu anaishi Likoni, Kisauni, or Changamwe. I prefer mtu ako Bamburi or Nyali”

Her bold post has sparked mixed reactions with some netizens lauding her confidence while others had a field day wondering what happened to the father of the unborn baby.



