Last VIDEO TikTok baddie, DIANAH SKYS, posted before she was murdered in her apartment - Ona Figure (VIDEO)







Friday, February 6, 2026 - Dianah Skys, a 24-year-old Ugandan TikTok content creator, has been found murdered in her apartment, leaving her family, friends and fans in shock.

Her body was discovered at her home in Kampala City on February 4th after concerned friends went to check on her and reportedly found the front door open.

Dianah, who had a combined following of nearly 200,000 across Instagram and TikTok, was popular for sharing lifestyle, fashion, beauty, and fitness content, often posting photos and videos from upscale locations.

Shortly before her death, she had shared a video>>> of herself dancing and showing off her fitness progress, a post that has since drawn thousands of reactions from heartbroken fans revisiting her final moments online.

DIANAH SKYS' last video pic.twitter.com/Hjc0en6Prn — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST