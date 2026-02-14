Meet POLYCARP, the bearded nails guy who had continuous ‘MECHI’ with comedian NJUGUSH’s wife, CELESTINE NDINDA, leading to their break up









Saturday, February 14, 2026 - The much-publicized marriage between comedian Njugush and his wife, Celestine Ndinda, has reportedly collapsed amid allegations of infidelity.

According to sources, Celestine engaged in an affair with her nails technician, identified as Polycarp.

Polycarp runs a high-end nails parlour in Kilimani.

The two are said to have known each other for years, with their professional relationship allegedly developing into a personal one, culminating in the alleged extra-marital affair.

Following the revelations, Njugush reportedly walked out of their matrimonial home in Ruiru peacefully.

Meet Polycarp, the man accused of wrecking Njugush’s marriage.

