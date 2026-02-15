The trending Russian guy who recorded private encounters with Kenyan LADIES is also a philanthropist - He helped fix dilapitated roads (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 15, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged about the controversial Russian tourist who has sparked outrage after sharing videos of himself approaching random women and later luring them to his Airbnb.

While the foreign national has faced widespread criticism online over claims that he secretly recorded and posted interactions with Kenyan women without consent, a separate video now circulating on social media paints a different side of his visit to the country.

In the newly surfaced clip, the man is seen at what appears to be a local community project, supervising a lorry as it pours construction material onto a dilapidated road.

The footage shows him interacting with locals and overseeing the repair works.

The video has triggered mixed reactions among Kenyans online.

Some social media users acknowledged the apparent road repair effort, describing it as a positive contribution to the community.

Others, however, questioned the timing and motive behind the philanthropic gesture, arguing that it does not erase concerns raised about his earlier controversial content.

Watch the video>>> below

The Russian guy is apparently a philanthropist. He squeezed Kenyan women and fixed our roads. pic.twitter.com/aC8o91OzW5 — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@abuga_makori) February 14, 2026

