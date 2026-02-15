Former media personality-turned prophetess CYNTHIA NYAMAI shocks netizens after predicting Kenya’s next President (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 15, 2026 - Former Kenyan media personality, Cynthia Nyamai, now a self-styled prophetess, has stirred conversation with a bold prediction about Kenya’s political future.

In a video making rounds on social media, Nyamai declared that Ambassador John CW will be Kenya’s next President, urging his followers to pray for him while warning that “evil forces” are working to derail his path.

The revelation has left many stunned, as Ambassador John CW - also known as Teacher or Bishop John CW - is a pastor and leader of Share the Love Centre, with no public record of political ambitions.

Nyamai’s prophecy has sparked concern among Kenyans, with some questioning whether she may have been brainwashed.

Nyamai, who began her career at KTN as a business reporter and anchor before founding Cynthia Nyamai Communications, a PR firm with a footprint across Africa, has long been a familiar face in media and corporate circles.

Her sudden shift into prophecy and preaching has added yet another twist to her evolving public persona, leaving Kenyans divided between curiosity and concern.

Watch the video>>> below.

Cynthia Nyamai buana.....she has prophesied John CW is the next President😀😀 pic.twitter.com/KdNx8yYhNy — Ohta Ryota 🇸🇬 (@Ohta_Ryota) February 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST