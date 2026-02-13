The controversial Russian tourist films himself convincing a 25-year-old lady to follow him to his lavish Airbnb- She didn’t waste time (VIDEO)







Friday, February 13, 2026 - The controversial Russian tourist who has been trending online for approaching random women on the streets of Nairobi has shared yet another video of himself convincing a young woman to accompany him to his Airbnb.

In the clip circulating on social media, the man is seen casually approaching the 25-year-old lady and striking up a friendly conversation.

After a brief exchange filled with compliments and small talk, he asks her to follow him to his accommodation.

Moments later, the woman agrees and walks away with him despite having just met him.

The tourist has been posting similar videos of himself interacting with different women in public places and later arranging private meetups, a trend that has sparked widespread debate online.

Watch the video>>> below

Malenge ya mtu.... This Russian tourist though pic.twitter.com/gT2Rw9peSX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 13, 2026

