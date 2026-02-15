The one that got away! Kenyan Slay Queen reveals the Russian tourist sent her his address but she didn’t go to his Airbnb where he was chewing other LADIES (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 15, 2026 - As Kenyans continue to debate the controversial Russian tourist who approached random women and convinced them to visit his Airbnb - where he recorded their encounters and shared them online - it has emerged that not everyone fell for his advances.

While much of the focus has been on how easily he managed to hook up with women, one lady has come forward to share a different story.

Identified as Kalekye, she revealed that she met the Russian man on a Nairobi street, where they exchanged numbers and he gave her his address.

However, she never visited his apartment. To back up her account, Kalekye even shared a screengrab of their brief encounter captured on video>>>.

Though she did not disclose why she chose not to go to his Airbnb, many netizens have praised her decision, applauding her restraint compared to the women who did visit and are now trending for all the wrong reasons.

Huyu dem anaitwa kalekye .Anasema alitumiaa adress but akuenda .She deser an oscar award 😭 pic.twitter.com/VACPqc7iGH — Boniface (@kilundeezy) February 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST