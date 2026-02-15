Slay Queen blasts a man who went for her cousin after she turned him down, gets savage clap back - She wasn’t ready for this!







Sunday, February 15, 2026 - Twitter was on fire after a dating drama took a hilarious twist.

A lady complained online about a guy she rejected moving on to her cousin.

“Men are just red flags guys, how do you ask me out I reject you and you go to my cousin?” she posted.

But the real heat came when another user dropped a savage response that instantly went viral: “When Shell has no fuel don’t you buy from Total?”

The metaphor, comparing dating choices to fuel stations, struck a chord with netizens who couldn’t stop reposting and liking the clap back.





