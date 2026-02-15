The moment Rugby fans broke into “SIFUNA! SIFUNA!” chants during HSBC SVNS 2 event at Nyayo Stadium - Should RUTO be worried (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 15, 2026 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s appearance at the HSBC SVNS 2, part of the World Rugby Sevens Series Division 2 tournament, turned into an electrifying spectacle at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday, February 14th, 2026.

As the rugby action unfolded, thousands of fans in the terraces spontaneously erupted into chants of “Sifuna! Sifuna!”, their voices rising above the commentary and shaking the stadium with raw energy.

Viral clips of the moment have since flooded social media, with one dubbing him “the new sheriff in town” and others echoing “Huyu ni wetu” (This one is ours), underscoring the emotional intensity of the crowd.

The chants come at a politically charged time for Sifuna, who was recently ousted as ODM Secretary‑General for opposing a coalition deal with President Ruto’s UDA ahead of the 2027 elections.

That decision has since been suspended by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal, keeping him in office for now.

Aligning himself with youthful legislators like Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, Sifuna’s stadium moment has been read by many as a sign of rising grassroots momentum, one that could spell trouble for President Ruto and veteran politicians watching from the sidelines.

Watch the video>>> below.

Edwin Sifuna Chants at Nyayo Stadium! pic.twitter.com/Wyyvkluh3N — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST