SHOCK as a young man takes his own life outside Cheplanget Police Station after being frustrated by police officers handling his case (PHOTOs)







Sunday, February 15, 2026 - A young man reportedly took his own life outside Cheplanget Police Station in a tragic incident that has sparked outrage and difficult questions about how his case was handled.

According to locals, the young man had earlier visited the police station seeking assistance regarding a matter he wanted addressed.

However, claims have since emerged that he left the station frustrated after failing to receive the help he was seeking.

“It is deeply unfortunate that this man had to take his own life right outside a police post. Where were the officers who should have been present to listen, assist, and protect him at his moment of greatest distress,” one resident said.

The incident has ignited widespread anger within the community, with residents demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading up to the young man’s death.





The Kenyan DAILY POST