Bishop KATHY KIUNA opens up on second Valentine’s without late husband Bishop ALLAN KIUNA







Sunday, February 16, 2026 - Bishop Kathy Kiuna, co‑founder of Jubilee Christian Church (JCC), has shared a deeply emotional reflection on her second Valentine’s Day since the passing of her husband, Bishop Allan Kiuna.

In a candid Instagram post, she admitted that the day was “so tough,” as memories of their 30‑year romance came flooding back.

Using her grief as a platform, Kathy encouraged others facing heartbreak or loss to embrace their emotions rather than suppress them.

“It’s ok to cry and hurt and be angry and have questions and feel.”

“It’s ok to be vulnerable. It’s human, and it’s ok, and God understands,” she wrote, reminding her followers that God is present even in pain and promising that “joy is coming in the morning.”

Her words struck a chord with thousands online, many praising her openness and strength.

Rev. Allan Kiuna passed away on July 9th, 2024, after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma.

The couple, admired for their “loud and open” affection, had long been seen as a model of Christian marriage in Kenya.

Following Bishop Allan Kiuna’s death, Kathy was ordained Bishop of JCC in July 2024, vowing to continue their shared vision.

