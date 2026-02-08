The moment a helicopter carrying several MPs, including OSCAR SUDI and BETTY MAINA, had a ‘fire scare’ in Kabarnet - See how Kenyans reacted! (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 08, 2026 - A helicopter carrying several MPs, including Kaseret MP, Oscar Sudi and Murang’a Woman Representative, Betty Maina, caused a scare in Kabarnet after flames were spotted moments before takeoff.

The dramatic sight quickly went viral, sparking heated reactions across social media.

While aviation experts explain that such flames are often the result of a tailpipe fire or compressor stall - routine occurrences during startup or shutdown that rarely cause lasting damage - many Kenyans interpreted the incident as something far more serious.

Some even expressed hostility, claiming that they wished the scare had been fatal, a shocking reflection of the strained relationship between citizens and their leaders.

As the 2027 General Elections approach, the fiery scare serves as a reminder that beyond mechanical explanations, leaders face a deeper challenge - rebuilding credibility with citizens whose frustrations continue to burn hotter than any exhaust flame.

Watch the video>>> below

This one has failed Kenyans, now we could be in a celebration mood.… pic.twitter.com/nH7QPyi4mV — 𝗞 𝗔 𝗡 𝗚 𝗘 𝗧 𝗛 𝗘™🇰🇪 (@Realkangethe) February 7, 2026

