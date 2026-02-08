Office of the Attorney General launches VVIP Marriage Lounge ahead of Valentine’s Day (PHOTOs)

Sunday, February 08,
2026 - Love is in the air, and couples in Kenya now have a new way to
celebrate it in style.
The Office of the Attorney General has unveiled a VVIP Marriage Lounge, a premium
facility designed to give civil marriages a touch of elegance and serenity just
in time for Valentine’s season.
The lounge was officially put into use on Saturday, February
8th, during a civil marriage ceremony hosted within the new space.
In a statement, the Attorney General’s Office described the
lounge as a calm, dignified, and welcoming environment where couples can
solemnize their unions in style.
“The establishment of the VVIP Lounge reflects our broader
commitment to continuous improvement, citizen-centered services, and the
creation of spaces that uphold the dignity and importance of key life
milestones,” the statement read.
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the new lounge adds
a romantic touch to celebrations of love, commitment and partnership.
This development follows last year’s launch of the VIP Marriage Room in Nairobi,
announced by Attorney General Dorcas Oduor.
That facility introduced upscale, expedited marriage
services, including the option of garden weddings officiated by the Attorney
General’s Office at a prescribed fee.
Couples could select serene outdoor settings for their special day, ensuring both elegance and compliance with legal requirements.
