Office of the Attorney General launches VVIP Marriage Lounge ahead of Valentine’s Day (PHOTOs)







Sunday, February 08, 2026 - Love is in the air, and couples in Kenya now have a new way to celebrate it in style.

The Office of the Attorney General has unveiled a VVIP Marriage Lounge, a premium facility designed to give civil marriages a touch of elegance and serenity just in time for Valentine’s season.

The lounge was officially put into use on Saturday, February 8th, during a civil marriage ceremony hosted within the new space.

In a statement, the Attorney General’s Office described the lounge as a calm, dignified, and welcoming environment where couples can solemnize their unions in style.

“The establishment of the VVIP Lounge reflects our broader commitment to continuous improvement, citizen-centered services, and the creation of spaces that uphold the dignity and importance of key life milestones,” the statement read.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the new lounge adds a romantic touch to celebrations of love, commitment and partnership.

This development follows last year’s launch of the VIP Marriage Room in Nairobi, announced by Attorney General Dorcas Oduor.

That facility introduced upscale, expedited marriage services, including the option of garden weddings officiated by the Attorney General’s Office at a prescribed fee.

Couples could select serene outdoor settings for their special day, ensuring both elegance and compliance with legal requirements.

The Kenyan DAILY POST