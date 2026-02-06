The Gen Z slay queen who was impregnated by flamboyant Kikuyu preacher, Bishop BEN KIENGEI, flaunts their beautiful daughter - No DNA needed







Friday, February 6, 2026 - Controversial city preacher Bishop Ben Kiengei of JCM Church is once again causing a buzz online after his Gen Z baby mama shared photos of their daughter.

The young woman, identified as Zipptoria, an upcoming actress and make-up artists, had an affair with the popular preacher while he was still married to Reverend Joy.

Their relationship resulted in the birth of a baby girl.

Zippotoria recently took to social platforms to flaunt the child, with many netizens quickly pointing out the striking resemblance between the little girl and the preacher.

Social media users flooded the comment section with reactions, with some joking that “no DNA test is needed” due to the child’s close resemblance to Kiengei.

See photos.

Photos of Kiengei’s baby mama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST