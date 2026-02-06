Economic hardship drives some Kenyan women to sell “MECHI” for as little as 150 bob - A man records a video negotiating (VIDEO)

Friday, February 6, 2026 - Despite claims by President Ruto that the ecomony has stabilized, many Kenyans continue to struggle to make ends meet.
Some women have turned to selling “mechi” to support
themselves, amid the financial pressure.
A video recorded by a man on a street known for such
activity shows women negotiating prices for their services.
Shockingly, some are reportedly charging as little as 150
Kenyan shillings for a session, highlighting the extent of financial
desperation.
Watch the video>>> below
MECHI ni 150 huko juu pic.twitter.com/ZJbp9cBX4x— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 6, 2026
