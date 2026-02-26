The dramatic moment a LADY’s phone was snatched by motorbike-riding thugs believed to have been hired to attend a political rally in the city (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 26, 2026 - A video has surfaced capturing the moment a woman was robbed of her phone by motorbike-riding thugs in one of the city estates.

In the footage circulating online, a fleet of motorbikes is seen speeding through the estate moments after leaving a nearby political rally.

The riders appear to be moving in formation at high speed, drawing the attention of residents.

The victim, who was standing by the roadside while speaking on her phone, seemed unaware of the impending danger.

Within seconds, one of the riders swerved close to her, and the pillion passenger snatched the phone from her hand before speeding off.

Caught off guard, the visibly shaken woman is seen attempting to chase after the motorbikes while shouting “Mwizi! Mwizi!” (Thief! Thief!).

However, the riders quickly disappeared, leaving her helpless.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many saying such robberies involving motorbike-riding criminals have become increasingly common.

Watch the footage>>> below

Hii ujinga itaisha lini? pic.twitter.com/yv49bQ3R2o — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 26, 2026

