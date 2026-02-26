"I would rather be ruled by a goat than be ruled by a woman" Nigerian men object to possibility of having a female President







Thursday, February 26, 2026 - A number of Nigerian men on X have objected strongly to the possibility of having a female President.

PDP Republic, a verified Twitter account dedicated to promoting the People's Democratic Party, shared a photo of Senator Natasha Akpoti and wrote: "Behold Senator Natasha Akpoti, the woman who could be the first female President of Nigeria."

However, many men objected, stating that they can't have a woman who sits to pee ruling over them.

"E better make Tinubu rule us forever than make woman become president," one man wrote.

"I would rather vote osama binladen than allow a woman rule over me," Another man tweeted.

One tweet read: "She will not even get up to 50 votes in her home town. This is not BB9ja or Miss Nigeria. Let's be serious please."

"Walai I will open vote Tinubu if she is the only candidate competing with me . Women in place of power ? . Just lol." Another wrote.

"E better make i relocate go mexico now than for this to happen," One user tweeted.

"Make Tinubu do 2 more rounds," another replied.

"There was a time they voted a woman class rep in my department. It was only me that objected. They had to make her assistant sha and make a guy the class rep. Then na Presidency I go come vote for woman? El o el," one wrote.

"Instead of woman to become president Make tulumbu just dey there we no wan vote again," another said.

"I rather be ruled by a goat than for me to be ruled by a woman. This isn't about gender shit .....women are more vile with power than men," another wrote.

"I will snatch ballot boxes for Tinubu to remain the president."

"Omo cos why person wey dey bend down piss go dey rule us."

Female activist, Rinu Oduala wrote: "Nigerian men will prefer for a goat to rulethem than a woman. That's why their lives are miserable the way it is."