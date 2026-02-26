SHOCK as Eastleigh residents discover pig heads tied to a multi-million building under construction (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 26, 2026 - Residents of Eastleigh were left in shock after several pig heads were discovered tied to a building under construction in the area, sparking confusion and speculation over the motive behind the bizarre incident.

The discovery was made when workers arrived at the construction site and noticed the animal heads strategically fastened to parts of the structure.

A video shared online shows the pig heads hanging from the building's framework, drawing crowds of curious onlookers.

The motive behind the act remains unclear.

Some residents have speculated that it could be linked to cultural beliefs or superstitious practices, while others suspect it may have been intended as a form of intimidation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST