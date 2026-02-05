The differently-abled UDA MCA aspirant who stole the show at State House spotted with his pregnant wife - Disability is not inability (PHOTOs)







Thursday, February 5, 2026 - A differently-abled MCA aspirant became the center of attention at State House on Wednesday after President William Ruto hosted over 12,500 United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirants ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Among the thousands of hopefuls, the aspiring leader stood out due to his short stature, drawing admiration from attendees who praised his confidence and determination to venture into elective politics despite his physical challenges.





In another heartwarming moment, the aspirant was spotted with his pregnant wife, with the couple appearing cheerful and supportive of each other.

See photo.





More past photos of the MCA and his wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST