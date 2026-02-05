DRAMA as lawyer HARRISON KINYANJUI’s ex-wife, WANJA NYARARI, catches cousin sneaking into her compound to bewitch her (VIDEO)

Thursday, February 5,
2026 - Family drama unfolded publicly after lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui’s
ex-wife and popular social media personality, Wanja Nyarari, went live on
TikTok after catching her cousin sneaking into her compound under suspicious
circumstances.
In the viral livestream, Wanja is seen confronting the
cousin and demanding to know why she had travelled from her home and quietly
entered her compound without informing her.
When questioned, the cousin claimed that she only wanted to
use the toilet, an explanation Wanja found unconvincing and ambiguous.
“I knew you people have hated me since I was a child,” Wanja
is heard lamenting during the confrontation.
She further alleged that the cousin’s mother had previously
been spotted urinating outside her house, an act she believes could be linked
to witchcraft.
Wanja claimed that some of her close family members are jealous of her success and may be plotting against her.
Watch the video>>> below
WANJA NYARARI catches cousin sneaking into her compound pic.twitter.com/YQJNXWefun— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 5, 2026
