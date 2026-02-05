Kilifi beauties entertain RUTO and other dignitaries as they shake what their mama gave them during Nyota Programme - Hapa Kuna Mtu Atapanda Kitanda (VIDEOs)







Thursday, February 5, 2026 - A group of young ladies stole the spotlight during the Nyota empowerment programme in Kilifi, presided over by President William Ruto and attended by local politicians and senior Government officials.

Videos from the event show the ladies performing energetic dances that captivated the audience.

One participant, dressed in a figure-hugging white dress, drew the most attention, with many guests admiring her performance.

As expected, the videos have sparked lively reactions on social media, with some joking that a few of the “waheshimiwa” might have asked for phone numbers from the ladies.

Watch the video>>> below

Kilifi Nyota's funds celebrated , and everything is moving smoothly. pic.twitter.com/W9nTyzKqay — Prime Media News (@primemediakenya) February 5, 2026

