A Russian man hits on a random married woman on the streets, convinces her to meet him in an Airbnb for ‘MECHI’ - Don’t trust your wives (VIDEO)







Friday, February 13, 2026 - A Russian tourist visiting Kenya has stirred controversy online after sharing videos of himself approaching random women on the streets of Nairobi, flirting with them, and convincing one married woman to secretly meet him at an Airbnb.

In the video circulating on social media, the foreigner is seen stopping a woman who appears to be heading home with her children.

He strikes up a casual conversation and compliments her looks.

The woman, seemingly flattered by the attention, smiles and responds warmly as the two continue chatting.

Moments later, the man asks for her phone number, and she gives it to him without hesitation.

In a follow-up clip, the same man records himself meeting the woman again, this time at a private Airbnb apartment.

Despite being strangers, the two arranged for “mechi.”

The video has sparked widespread debate online, with many Kenyans expressing shock and concern over rising cases of infidelity in marriages.

Others have criticized the man for filming and exposing private encounters for online clout.

Watch the video>>> below

Huyu anakaa ameolewa pic.twitter.com/khlJFH4jf1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 13, 2026

