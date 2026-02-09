Socialite VERA SIDIKA reveals the millions she is charging to be someone’s Valentine, and men are flooding her inbox (LOOK)







Monday, February 09, 2026 - Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, has stirred up a Valentine’s frenzy after announcing that anyone hoping to spend the day with her must be ready to part with $15,000 (Ksh1.9 million).

Taking to instagram, the mother of two revealed that her inbox is overflowing with men begging her to be their Valentine.

With February 14th just days away, Vera says she’s open to considering the proposals - provided the lucky suitor makes it worthwhile.

“$15,000 for Vera Sidika as your date on Valentine’s Day. Got hundreds of men in my DMs asking me to be their Valentine.”

“So may the best one win,” she posted, alongside a playful video teasing her admirers.

In the clip, Vera shared how her DMs are packed with requests, before laying down her terms.

She revealed that the fee only secures a lunch date with her on Valentine’s Day.

But given her taste for finer things in life, fans speculate the final bill will likely run much higher.

“It’s a week to Valentine’s, and guess what, my DM is full… wanaume! Everybody, Vee, could you be my Valentine?” she said, adding, “If you are going to make it worth it, I might just consider it, but here is the catch.”

Vera wrapped up her announcement with a cheeky challenge:

“Time is money, so fifteen thousand dollars (Ksh 1.9 million) for whoever wants me to be their Valentine. May the best guy win.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST