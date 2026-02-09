Mubaba Ama Pesa Ya Scam? PHOTO of a sleek Audi Q5 parked at a University hostel sparks reactions







Monday, February 9, 2026 - A photo of a sleek Audi Q5 parked outside a university hostel has set social media abuzz and left netizens speculating.

The high-end SUV, spotted within the hostel premises at a local university, stood out and quickly attracted attention from students.

The photo has sparked reactions on X after it was shared by a curious student, with many jokingly questioning whether the car belongs to a wealthy “mubaba,” or a student swimming in suspicious “scam money.”

