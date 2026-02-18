Socialite CORAZON KWAMBOKA reveals the only man who she allows to visit her house - And it’s not her boyfriend!

Wednesday, February
18, 2026 - Socialite and Advocate of the High Court, Corazon Kwamboka, has
stirred reactions after opening up about the strict boundaries she sets around
her private residence.
Speaking on Alex Mwakideu TV, the fitness enthusiast
explained why she does not allow men she is dating to enter her home, which she
considers a sanctuary reserved exclusively for her two children.
“If you’re dating someone, they don’t come to your house… nobody
gets into your house except baby daddy,” she declared.
For her, introducing a partner to her children is a serious
milestone that only comes after engagement or marriage.
“If it gets to a point of us being engaged and married, I will
welcome you.”
“I will introduce you to my kids… but for now, don’t come to my
house.”
“In fact, if you suggest you want to come to my house, it’ll be
turned off,” she added.
She estimates this vetting process would take at least two
years of consistent dating.
The only exception to her “no men” rule is her children’s
father, fitness coach Frankie JustGymIt, with whom she co‑parents.
“He doesn’t sleep. He comes, picks the kids, and goes,”
she clarified, noting that they have a structured routine that prioritizes the
children’s well‑being.
Kwamboka revealed that she has been single for over a year,
describing herself as being in a “healing” phase.
