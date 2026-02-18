Socialite CORAZON KWAMBOKA reveals the only man who she allows to visit her house - And it’s not her boyfriend!







Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - Socialite and Advocate of the High Court, Corazon Kwamboka, has stirred reactions after opening up about the strict boundaries she sets around her private residence.

Speaking on Alex Mwakideu TV, the fitness enthusiast explained why she does not allow men she is dating to enter her home, which she considers a sanctuary reserved exclusively for her two children.

“If you’re dating someone, they don’t come to your house… nobody gets into your house except baby daddy,” she declared.

For her, introducing a partner to her children is a serious milestone that only comes after engagement or marriage.

“If it gets to a point of us being engaged and married, I will welcome you.”

“I will introduce you to my kids… but for now, don’t come to my house.”

“In fact, if you suggest you want to come to my house, it’ll be turned off,” she added.

She estimates this vetting process would take at least two years of consistent dating.

The only exception to her “no men” rule is her children’s father, fitness coach Frankie JustGymIt, with whom she co‑parents.

“He doesn’t sleep. He comes, picks the kids, and goes,” she clarified, noting that they have a structured routine that prioritizes the children’s well‑being.

Kwamboka revealed that she has been single for over a year, describing herself as being in a “healing” phase.

The Kenyan DAILY POST