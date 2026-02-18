Actress WILBRODA gives men simple method to determine if they are the biological fathers of their children instead of an expensive DNA test







Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - Actress and media personality, Wilbroda Nyaminde, has stirred online reactions after suggesting a “simple” way men can tell if a child is theirs without spending money on DNA tests.

Speaking on her radio show, the mother of one claimed: “If you come home from work every day and your wife keeps introducing your child to you saying, ‘Ona Daddy… salimia Daddy… Daddy ndiyo huyu,’ just know that child is not yours.”

While in jest, her remarks come amid growing conversations around paternity in Kenya.

Most men, experts say, are unknowingly raising children they did not sire.

This has fueled a rising insistence on DNA testing as the ultimate proof of fatherhood.





