Good guys are only good to be stepfathers!! LADY confesses in a viral post! Admits they love bad boys







Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - Social media is buzzing after a woman made a bold confession in a viral post, claiming that “good guys” are often overlooked in relationships and only end up as stepfathers.

In the widely shared post, the woman suggested that while many women acknowledge that “good men” are responsible and stable, they are not necessarily the ones they feel strongly attracted to.

“Good guys are only good to be stepfathers,” she wrote, adding that good men often end up “rescuing women from the streets” after they have had their fun with so-called bad boys.

