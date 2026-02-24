SNACK!! This petite Slay Queen was spotted having a good time in a city club while dressed to impress (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - A viral video from a Nairobi club featuring a petite Slay Queen enjoying her night out in style has set social media ablaze.

In the clip, the bold lady - dressed to impress in a barely‑there mini skirt and crop top -is seen casually dancing on her seat while sipping her drink.

Her carefree energy, playful nature and charming smile instantly captivated viewers, leaving men openly mesmerized.

The video has sparked cheeky reactions online, with fans marveling at how daring and confident Nairobi’s slay queens can be when they step out to party.

Many praised her boldness, while others admitted that the clip perfectly captures the vibrant, unapologetic spirit of the city’s nightlife.

Watch the video>>> below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST