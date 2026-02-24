ZIMESHIKA! See how this petite Slay Queen stole the show at a Nairobi club while tipsy - Men were salivating! (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - A viral video of a petite Slay Queen dancing solo at a popular Nairobi club has taken the internet by storm, proving that confidence and charisma can steal the spotlight without a partner.

Dressed in a figure‑hugging dress that flattered every curves, the lady commanded attention effortlessly.

The clip has sparked lively reactions online.

While some netizens speculated that she might have been tipsy, others praised her boldness, confidence and positive vibes.

Many admired how she embraced the moment unapologetically, embodying the carefree spirit that defines Nairobi’s vibrant nightlife.

Watch the video>>> below.

