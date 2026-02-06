‘Small girl with a big god’ accidentally exposes her MUBABA while flexing on social media - See trending PHOTOs!







Friday, February 06, 2026 - A popular slay queen has accidentally exposed her Mubaba on social media while posting photos flaunting her lavish, fully furnished house.

The images, meant to showcase her glamorous lifestyle, quickly attracted attention, but not for the reasons she expected.

Sharp‑eyed netizens zoomed in on one of her selfies and spotted a reflection in the mirror behind her.

The image appeared to show an elderly man with a pot belly, sparking instant speculation about the true source of her wealth.

Online commentators were quick to draw conclusions, suggesting that the young woman’s opulent lifestyle may not be solely the result of “hard work and God,” as she often credits.

Instead, many accused her of being among the growing number of slay queens whose luxury is bankrolled by older men - popularly referred to as “Wababa” or sponsors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST