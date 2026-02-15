OKETCH SALAH flies Slay Queen SIAH WANJA to Mombasa for an ODM event - She even wrote his name on the beach sand to show loyalty (PHOTOs)







Sunday, February 15, 2026 - Controversial X personality, Siah Wanja, is among several influencers who were flown to Mombasa ahead of a much-anticipated ODM event, courtesy of flamboyant businessman Oketch Salah.

Photos circulating online show Siah enjoying time at the beach prior to the political gathering.

She wrote Salah’s name on the sand as a show of loyalty.

Salah, known for his flashy lifestyle and strong online presence, has recently been associated with increased political mobilization efforts as speculation grows about a possible 2027 elective bid.

Several influencers were facilitated to attend the ODM event in Mombasa, to amplify support and online engagement around Salah’s political ambitions.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST