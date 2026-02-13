“Sitaki Hug Yako!” – The Moment Muslim LADY politely declines President RUTO’s hug in Wajir during Nyota Programme launch (VIDEO)







Friday, February 13, 2026 - A Muslim woman was captured on camera politely declining a hug from President William Ruto during his visit to Wajir County for the launch of the Nyota Programme.

In the trending video, President Ruto is seen greeting residents after the event.

As he approaches a woman dressed modestly in a hijab, he moves in for a hug while exchanging pleasantries.

However, the woman gently steps back and declines the hug, prompting laughter and murmurs from the crowd.

The President quickly moves on and proceeds to his vehicle under tight security, appearing to take the incident lightly.

Many social media users noted that the woman’s reaction was likely guided by religious and cultural beliefs.

In Islam, some women avoid physical contact with men who are not close relatives or their husbands, especially in public settings.

Watch the video>>> below

“Sitaki hug yako”Mixed reactions online after a Muslim lady rejected President William Ruto’s hug! pic.twitter.com/f47IkgGApZ — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) February 12, 2026

