Media Personality JANET MBUGUA opens up on her big break at just 19 years and shares lessons that shaped her career - ‘I had the guts to knock on doors’







Friday, February 13, 2026 - Renowned media personality, Janet Mbugua, has taken fans down memory lane, recounting how she landed her first job in radio at just 19 years old, a moment that set the stage for her illustrious career in media.

Marking World Radio Day on Friday, February 13th, 2026, Janet shared a throwback photo from 2003 alongside a heartfelt reflection on her early days in the industry.

“First, don’t laugh! This was 2003, and I was 19… yeah, anyway! I had the guts to knock on doors and somehow found myself working at the very station I grew up listening to. Capital FM,” she wrote.

She recalled the nerves and excitement of her first days in the studio, admitting she often prayed nothing embarrassing would go on air.

“Suddenly, I was in a tiny studio, pretending I knew which buttons to press and praying nothing embarrassing went on air.

“Sometimes it still did! Radio became my real training ground,” she added.

The mother of two explained that radio sharpened her confidence, thinking and communication skills, while opening her eyes to the power of simple conversations.

“It built my confidence, sharpened my thinking, and showed me how powerful simple conversations can be when you know someone out there is listening.”

“It also opened the door to the media journey I’m still on today,” she reflected.

Looking back, she expressed gratitude for the memories and the magic of radio.

“Looking at these photos feels like catching up with an old friend. Grateful for where it all began, and for the magic of radio that still keeps us company every day.”

“Happy World Radio Day!” she concluded.





The Kenyan DAILY POST