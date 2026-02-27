Singer and VERA SIDIKA’s baby daddy, BROWN MAUZO, sparks debate with bold claim about cheating - “A man can cheat but still love his woman”





Friday, February 27, 2026 - Kenyan musician and socialite Vera Sidika’s baby daddy, Brown Mauzo, has sparked a heated debate online with his bold take on how men and women approach infidelity.





In a recent Instagram post, Mauzo suggested that when a man cheats, it doesn’t necessarily mean he has stopped loving his partner.





According to him, male infidelity can coexist with genuine affection.





On the other hand, he argued that when a woman cheats, it signals a deeper emotional disconnect - a sign that she no longer harbours love for her man.





“A man cheating will still love his woman. A woman cheating won’t love her man anymore. Why?” he posed.





This isn’t the first time Mauzo has weighed in on matters of the heart.





Known for sharing relationship reflections with his followers, he has previously cautioned against comparing real-life relationships to the glossy images seen on social media.





On December 24 th , 2024, he reminded fans that online posts often showcase only the highlights, leaving out the struggles couples face behind closed doors.





He warned that such comparisons can breed frustration and unrealistic expectations.

“Don’t compare your marriage to what you see online. ”





“ There will always be people who post pictures making it look like they’re having a better time than you and your spouse! ”





“ Avoid the temptation to make a comparison,” he advised.



