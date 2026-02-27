Pharmaceutical body identifies rogue chemist who filmed GACHAGUA buying medicine and shared video on social media sparking outrage (WATCH)

Friday, February 27, 2026 - The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) has finally addressed the viral video showing former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua purchasing medicine at a pharmacy.
The viral
clip that has ignited fierce debate online over privacy and professional
conduct.
In a statement released on Friday, February 27th, PSK disclosed that
preliminary checks indicate that
the individual captured dispensing medication in the footage is not a
licensed pharmacist and is not registered as a member of the society.
The revelation has raised serious questions about compliance
and patient safety standards at the outlet in question.
The professional body has now called on the Pharmacy and
Poisons Board (PPB) to launch a thorough investigation to verify whether the
pharmacy meets all statutory and licensing requirements.
Beyond the issue of qualifications, PSK strongly condemned
the act of recording a client inside a pharmacy without consent.
"The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) wishes to
state clearly and unequivocally that recording any client within a pharmacy
setting without consent constitutes a serious breach of privacy and healthcare
confidentiality," the statement read.
PSK also reminded the public that pharmacists undergo
extensive university training in pharmacology, therapeutics and clinical
decision-making, and take a professional oath committing to patient welfare and
confidentiality.
"Regardless of public profile or status, every Kenyan
has the right to confidential healthcare. We therefore extend our regret over
the apparent breach of privacy that has occurred," the statement
concluded.
I condemn in the strongest terms the pharmacist who recorded Rigathi Gachagua buying secret medicines.— The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) February 25, 2026
We might disagree politically, but such vulnerable moments should never be exposed, it is unethical! 🤦🤦😩
However, why does he have a packet of cigarettes?
Why should a… pic.twitter.com/ikPjgg9jSZ
