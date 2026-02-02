Singer AKOTHEE explains why men are afraid of approaching her and offers advice to women who sleep around - “I’m never approached”





Monday, February 02, 2026 - Controversial Kenyan singer and entrepreneur, Esther Akoth better known as Akothee, has stirred reactions on social media after opening up about relationships, discipline and the emotional toll of intimacy.

Akothee, who is a mother of five children with three different men, has lived much of her personal life in the public eye, from her headline-making romances to her unapologetic views on love and success.

Speaking during a recent public discussion, Akothee revealed that she is rarely approached by men, attributing it to what she sees as emotional disconnection in modern dating.

“I am never approached. Men are not emotionally attached,” she said.

She went further to caution women about casual hook ups, insisting that intimacy often creates emotional bonds that can drain ambition and focus.

“When you sleep around as a woman, you are destroyed,” she remarked, adding that repeated attachments interfere with personal growth.

Akothee emphasized that her own discipline and emotional clarity have been key to her success in music, business and brand building.

“You cannot do the things I do if you are sleeping around. You can forget it,” she declared.

Her comments have drawn mixed reactions online.

Supporters praised her honesty and self-awareness, while critics pointed to her own colorful romantic history.

