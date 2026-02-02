A creative netizen hilariously captures how MOSIRIA came to the rescue of MARION NAIPEI after her viral video leaked - ‘Super Mosiria’ (VIDEO)







Monday, February 02, 2026 - Geoffrey Mosiria, Nairobi County’s officer in charge of citizen engagement, has found himself at the center of online chatter after defending Marion Naipei, the young woman whose embarrassing club video recently went viral.

His intervention quickly turned him into a trending figure, with netizens reimagining him as a modern-day superhero.

In a playful short clip making rounds online, Marion is portrayed as distressed and overwhelmed before Mosiria dramatically swoops in from the sky, styled like a super hero.

Complete with a flying suit and the cheeky moniker “Super Mosiria,” the video paints him as the ultimate rescuer of damsels in distress.

From county officer to internet superhero, Mosiria’s unexpected spotlight shows just how quickly social media can transform public figures into trending characters.

Watch the video>>> below.

Gen Zs wametolea katibu wa vibwenye premier 😆 pic.twitter.com/a2RoXZDNy3 — Random World Ψ (@randomworldke) February 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST